Tinsukia: In a major breakthrough, the Assam rifles along with Tirap police apprehended two ULFA(I) cadres along Indo-Myanmar border, near Noglo village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, on Monday.

The arrested cadres have been identified as self-styled corporal Surjit Gogoi and self-styled corporal Shyamal Bora.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per reports, both the cadres infiltrated from ULFA (I) camp located in Myanmar and entered the Indian Territory when they were apprehended by the joint team.

The cadres were reportedly staying at the Hachi camp of the outfit, which is known as General Military HQ, and were working under the command of self-styled Major General Michael Deka Phukan.

According to sources, based on a specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation between border pillar number 162 and 163 and apprehended the cadres.

“According to the cadres, the present strength in the camp is around 40. More details will be unearthed only after both the cadres are thoroughly interrogated,” sources said.

Notably, Surjit Gogoi, a resident of Pengri, and Shyamal Bora, a resident of Lakhipathar, in Tinsukia district went missing around 8 months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Source said the cadres were disgruntled and wanted to return. “They have realized their mistake of having joined the outfit.”

Meanwhile, the Ulfa (I) supremo had issued shoot-at-sight orders after the youths ran away from the camp, following which Gogoi’s wife pleaded before Ulfa (I) to forgive both of them.

The development came on the backdrop of the banned outfit “executing” two cadres on charges of spying for Assam police.

The apprehension of both the cadres is a huge blow to the ULFA (I) and a major achievement of security forces who were able to timely discern the movement and apprehend the cadres.

The apprehended cadres will be handed over to police for further interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: How Russia quietly built its allies since the Cold War

Trending Stories









