Three candidates from Assam have brought laurels to the state after clearing the UPSC examination this year.

The results of the Union Public Service Commission examination were declared on Monday. The three candidates from Assam are Shilpa Khanikar, Ayushi Kalwar and Devajyoti Burman. Shilpa Khanikar ranked 506th in the UPSC exams, while Ayushi and Devajyoti ranked 618 and 639, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Altogether, six candidates from the northeast region have cleared the prestigious examination.

This year, as many as 685 candidates qualified the country’s prestigious examination with the top three positions secured by the female candidates. Shruti Sharma topped the CSE 2021, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla came as second and third toppers, respectively.

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from economically weaker sections, 203 from other backward classes, 105 from scheduled castes and 60 from the scheduled tribes, as per the successful candidates list issued by the Commission.

The UPSC Civil Services 2021 Examination was conducted on October 10, 2021. The Mains exam was held on January 7 to 16, 2022 while the interview round was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

Also Read | Assam: Himanta issues show cause notice to minister over ULFA apology

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









