Guwahati: Deserving and bright students can now fulfill their dream of studying at the prestigious Assam down town University (AdtU) and that too without having to worry about tuition fee.

Located at Panikhaiti, Guwahati, which is about 12 km from Dispur, the AdtU has a Scholarship Programme that is an integral part of the admission process, and students stand to benefit up to 100% scholarship assistance. A Common Scholarship Test is also organized online for the benefit of students who wish to enroll in any of the programmes of the university.

One of the leading universities of higher education in North East India, AdtU has emerged as the leading centre of learning and research, offering Ph.D. in different disciplines. Not only students from the North East region and other states come to study here, students from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Rawanda, etc., also have picked AdtU as the university of their choice.

The 50-acre eco-friendly campus has churned out more than 8,000 successful students since its inception. The campus is stocked with many facilities like a swimming pool, yoga studio, indoor badminton courts, gym, etc. Students will find ample avenues for self-expression during its electrifying events, club memberships, and other co-curricular and department activities.

The Placement Cell of the university not only organizes campus placements but also hosts an annual Job Fair for outside job seekers as well, wholly on the strength of its formidable partnership with multinational and national corporations and firms such as Amazon, BYJU’s, Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM, HCL, Accenture, P&G, Cipla, Nestle, HP, Genpact, Apollo Group, NIMHANS, Taj Chennai, Lemon Tree Group of Hotels, and Radisson Group to name a few.

Visit www.adtu.in for more information or call us at +91 98641 37777

