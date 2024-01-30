Arunachal: Rampant earth-cutting in ICR worries CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound concern about the extensive earth-cutting activities in the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun, stressing the necessity for a shift in citizens’ mindset.

During his address at the inaugural celebration of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)’s first Foundation Day at the DK Convention Centre here on Monday, Khandu lamented the visible destruction of hills and trees through extensive bulldozing.

Expressing his dismay, Khandu questioned the necessity of leveling hills and cutting down trees during construction, especially when alternative methods exist. He cited examples from other hill states like Sikkim, where residents design and construct houses in harmony with the natural terrain, avoiding the need for massive earth cutting.

Khandu pointed out another issue of rampant earth cutting, highlighting that people do it in the winter, and when summer comes with its rains, sand, gravel, and mud from these sites are washed down, blocking drains and damaging roads. “And then they start blaming the government,” he said and advised IMC to create awareness amongst the citizens.

Khandu informed that several developmental projects for the state capital are in the pipeline to be executed under the IMC, such as smart street lights and a proper drainage system in colonies. The hanging and haphazard electricity transmission lines that mar the beauty of the city will be removed and taken underground.

One major issue in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) that needs urgent attention and a solution, he said, is solid waste management. “I am happy that IMC, after visiting several waste management projects in other states, has zeroed down on the best practices and has come up with a vision plan. Two solid waste management plants are to be developed—one for Naharlagun and one for Itanagar. We need to get these plants going urgently. Depending on their success, we plan to develop similar plants in the districts where the waste management issue is no lesser,” Khandu said.

He further raised the problem of single-use plastic that poses a serious threat to environmental pollution globally. “Single-use plastic needs a serious look. We plan to put in place a stringent policy in this regard and work on it. For short-term practicality, we cannot endanger our future, our planet,” he said.

Reminding IMC of its role in the development of the capital complex, Khandu said, “Itanagar is our face, and we must further develop the vibrant city. On behalf of the state government, I assure support and handholding to IMC in its journey towards transforming the city.

To a request by IMC for the chief minister’s intervention in resolving the issue of the lack of proper coordination between IMC and government departments, he assured that he will take it up with concerned authorities.

Few other issues flagged by Khandu that IMC needs to look into include traffic congestion, parking spaces, regularization, and demarcation of weekly haats, etc.

The event was also attended by MLAs Tana Hali Tara and Hayeng Mangfi, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, IMC corporators, officials, and others.

