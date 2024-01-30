Arunachal: Agri-preneur's Kiwi wine brand garners global attention

Itanagar: In a significant achievement, three international institutions have chosen Arunachalee agri-entrepreneur Tage Rita Takhe’s Naara Aaba Kiwi wine for a case study.
Rita is the founder and CEO of Lambu Subu Food and Beverages in Hong village, Lower Subansiri district.
The Richard School of Business Foundation, in collaboration with the Richard Ivey School of Business and the University of Western Ontario, has selected Rita’s innovative Kiwi wine for comprehensive analysis.
This recognition underscores the commendable contributions made by Lambu Subu Food and Beverages in the field of beverages, particularly Kiwi wine.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended special compliments to diligent researchers at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, namely Parijat Upadhyay, Sandeep Puri, Sanjeev Ningombam, and Prabin Kumar Panigrahi.
Their efforts in highlighting Rita’s accomplishment have played a pivotal role in bringing this local success story to the forefront.
Expressing pride in Rita’s achievements, Khandu congratulated her for bringing rare laurels to Arunachal Pradesh.
The recognition by international business schools adds a significant feather to the cap of both Rita and the state, showcasing the potential and excellence present in local entrepreneurship.
It may be mentioned that Rita had been nominated for the prestigious 2022 Fortune – U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership, a mentoring programme that took place in Washington, D.C, the capital of the United States of America in 2022.
Rita, an Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) 2020 alumna, was also awarded the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India earlier in the same year for her outstanding work in promoting local products and women entrepreneurship.
She was also awarded the United Nations Women Transforming India Award in 2018.
