Arunachal set to host International Kayaking Championship

Lumla: The picturesque Tawangchu River in Lumla, Arunachal Pradesh, is all set to host the thrilling Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship from February 5 to 9, 2024. This event, supported by fervent private sponsors, institutional backing, and the endorsement of the Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, aims to position Arunachal Pradesh as a global hub for kayaking and potentially host future World Championships.
The championship will commence with a dawn convoy from the Guwahati Railway Station, followed by a scenic drive through the breathtaking Sela Pass at 13,700 ft.
The six-day event will feature a series of adrenaline-pumping races, including the Down River Sprint, Giant Slalom, and Boater Cross races. Kayakers will navigate downstream with breathtaking speed, manoeuvring through challenging slalom gates, and showcasing their skill and daring to spectators. The races will culminate in the declaration of the Champion Kayakers, who excel in all three races, with the final trophy being presented by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.
For further details, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit the official website at www.tawangchutides.com or via email at info@tawangchutides.com.
