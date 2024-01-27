Arunachal: Police apprehend constable, accomplices in sexual assault case of minors

Itanagar: The Itanagar Capital Police in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended a 37-year-old constable from the 2nd IRBn, stationed at Naharlagun, along with three accomplices in connection with a premeditated abduction and sexual assault case involving two minor girls.

SP Capital, Rohit Rajbir Singh, addressed reporters on Saturday, revealing that the police received a complaint regarding the disappearance of two minor girls from Chandranagar on January 20.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Considering the age of the girls, the Women’s Police Station registered a case of kidnapping. Subsequent investigations revealed that the girls were in Guwahati.

Collaborating with the Bhangagarh Police team in Assam, the girls were successfully rescued and transported to Itanagar on January 22. The police subsequently arrested the four individuals involved.

Initially reported as a ‘missing case,’ it was later discovered that the girls were victims of a heinous crime, subjected to kidnapping and sexual assault in Harmoti and Guwahati.

“The girls disclosed that their escapade began voluntarily, seeking adventure, but took a sinister turn when they encountered an individual who introduced himself as a police personnel at Naharlagun Railway Station, leading to their subsequent abduction,” said SP.

He added that the accused then transported the victims to Harmoti, where a hotel became the scene of unspeakable crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The investigation also revealed connections to a parlour in Guwahati, operated by one of the accused. Within 48 hours of learning about the sexual assault, the team successfully identified and arrested the perpetrators across state boundaries.

When pressed for the names of the accused, SP cited the mandatory Test Identification Parade (TIP) proceedings, preventing disclosure at this time. Consequently, the accused are referred to as A, B, C, and D in the report.

Mr. A (37) is a constable with the 2nd IRBn, presently posted at Naharlagun. Mr B (22), a hairdresser, is a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh, and C (23), a mechanic, is a resident of Bihar. Both are currently settled in Doimukh.

Meanwhile, Mr. D (30) runs a parlour in Guwahati, Assam, and is settled there. He is a habitual offender and has previously been arrested for selling and possessing narcotics in Guwahati, according to SP.

SP Singh has expressed gratitude to DCP East Guwahati, Akshat Garg, ACP Dispur Nishant Saurabh IPS, ACP Chanmari Nitisha Jagtap, ACP Panbazar Amit Mahato, and their team for their invaluable support to the Capital Police team, upholding the cooperation charter between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam law enforcement agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also appreciated the families for their trust, support, and sensibility during these distressing circumstances, reaffirming the commitment of Arunachal Police, particularly the Capital Police, to ensure that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice.

A case has been registered under ITA WPS Case No-03/24 under section 363 IPC in connection to the initial complaint.

Also Read | Arunachal: Myanmar Army, AR celebrate R-Day in Changlang

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









