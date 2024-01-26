Arunachal's Bugun tribe, known for conservation efforts, leads Republic Day's tableau

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and environmental stewardship, this year’s Republic Day tableau of Arunachal Pradesh highlighted the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR), a biodiverse haven nestled in the state’s West Kameng district. The tableau, showcased during the 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, captivated audiences with its depiction of the Bugun Community Reserve, an exemplary model of community-led conservation efforts.

#WATCH | The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh on Kartavya Path depicts the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot in the state pic.twitter.com/FfYjvcv3GF — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The SBVCR, established in 2017, spans 17 square kilometres and stands as a testament to the dedication of the Bugun tribe to preserving both the region’s rich biodiversity and cultural legacy. At the forefront of this initiative is the protection of rare and endangered species, including the Bugun Liocichla, a distinctive passerine bird species, and the beloved Red Panda.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Adjacent to the renowned Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary and Sessa Orchid Sanctuary, the SBVCR serves as a vital corridor for wildlife conservation in Arunachal Pradesh. Its inclusion in the Republic Day tableau underscores the growing recognition of grassroots conservation efforts on the national stage.

EastMojo previously delved into the untamed beauty of the Eaglesnest Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng District. This sanctuary, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, is home to an impressive 600 species of birds, solidifying its status as a biodiversity hotspot. Notably, the critically endangered Bugun Loicichla bird, discovered by Astrophysicist Ramana Atreya in 1996, has made the sanctuary its exclusive habitat. Named after the Buguns, one of India’s smallest tribes residing in Sinchung village, the bird’s revelation in 2006 transformed the Buguns’ perspective on wildlife.

In response to this unique discovery, the Buguns took proactive measures in 2017 by declaring over 17 square km of their community land as the Sinchung Village Community Reserve. Comprising a 2000-strong community population, the Buguns initiated voluntary efforts to safeguard the sanctuary. Their dedicated conservation work earned them the prestigious India Biodiversity Award 2018 in the “Conservation of wildlife species” category, conferred by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

While their efforts garnered recognition and fame, the Buguns adopted a cautious approach to tourism. Although Eaglenest has attracted serious birders, researchers, and nature lovers worldwide, the Buguns are keen to avoid mass tourism. The community is actively working to regulate tourism in the village, ensuring a delicate balance between conservation and the increasing interest in the sanctuary.

The remarkable journey from the discovery of the Bugun Loicichla bird to the Sinchung Village Community Reserve serves as a testament to the Buguns’ commitment to preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s natural treasures. As the Eaglesnest Wildlife Sanctuary gains global acclaim, the Buguns’ harmonious coexistence with nature sets an inspiring example for sustainable conservation efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal’s Eagle Nest Sanctuary: Where eagles do not dare

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









