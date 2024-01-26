Guwahati: Forging cross-border bond, the Assam Rifles celebrated the 75th Republic Day at Pangsau Pass in Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh, with officers and troops of Myanmar Army, local authorities and villagers.

During the flag hoisting ceremony, a total of 52 from Myanmar including four officers and 12 personnel from the Myanmar Army, three officials from the Myanmar administration and locals attended the event.

The festivities commenced with a dignified flag hoisting ceremony, symbolising the shared ideals of freedom and unity and concluded with the distribution of essential items, sweets and medicines to the villagers from across the border.

Beyond the ceremonial aspect, the gathering emphasised people-to-people connections, as 20 villagers from India also joined the celebration. The initiative of the Assam Rifles goes beyond symbolic gestures, paving the way for meaningful connections and mutual understanding between the two nations.

This event not only commemorates a historic day being the first time, but also lays the foundation for enduring connections and cross-national friendships, fostering a sense of unity and goodwill.

