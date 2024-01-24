Khoya Paya Abhiyaan: Arunachal Police return stolen phones

Itanagar: The Itanagar Police, Arunachal Pradesh, in a notable initiative, handed over 75 lost and stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners as part of its ‘Khoya Paya Abhiyaan’ on Tuesday.

The event, titled “75@75,” marked a centralised effort of the Capital Police, showcasing the return of 75 recovered cell phones to their owners. The Khoya Paya Abhiyaan, operational at the police station level for the past five months, has been dedicated to the recovery and return of lost or stolen phones.

To date, the Itanagar Capital Police have successfully recovered over 150 mobile phones through the initiative. Tuesday’s event not only symbolised the retrieval and return of 75 cell phones but also celebrated the approaching 75th Republic Day.

Simultaneously, the Itanagar Police also launched the inaugural edition of the Cyber Crime Awareness Handbook.

Prepared by the Capital Police, this comprehensive guide addresses various facets of cyber crimes commonly faced by residents of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). The handbook provides insights into preventive measures to safeguard against cyber threats.

Director General of Police (DGP), Anand Mohan, unveiled the Cyber Crime Advisory Handbook, commending the efforts of the Capital Police.

In his address, the DGP emphasised the overarching principle of “Citizens First” for every police personnel, encouraging the public to approach the police with their concerns without hesitation.

