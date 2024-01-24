Arunachal’s indigenous products receive GI tags, with NABARD’s support

Itanagar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has enabled 12 indigenous products from Arunachal Pradesh to get Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

These products include textiles made from Apatani, Monpa, Nyishi, Galo, Adi, and Tai Khamti, as well as Monpa handmade paper, Singphophuralamap (tea), Adi Apong, Dao (sword), Angnyat millet, and Marua Apong (millet beverage).

This is a significant step in the preservation and protection of traditional products from Arunachal Pradesh, as it will lead to greater recognition and appreciation for the state’s rich social and cultural heritage.

The GI registration process has been assisted by NABARD, under the guidance of Dr Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee and specialist in this field. So far, 18 products have been endorsed by NABARD, with all 18 successfully receiving GI registration.

The Itanagar Regional Office of NABARD expressed its commitment to continuing its support for additional products to attain GI recognition and collaborate on post-GI initiatives in the state. The focus will remain on promoting the growth and recognition of indigenous products, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of Arunachal.

