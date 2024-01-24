Arunachal’s indigenous products receive GI tags, with NABARD’s support

Itanagar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has enabled 12 indigenous products from Arunachal Pradesh to get Geographical Indication (GI) tags.
These products include textiles made from Apatani, Monpa, Nyishi, Galo, Adi, and Tai Khamti, as well as Monpa handmade paper, Singphophuralamap (tea), Adi Apong, Dao (sword), Angnyat millet, and Marua Apong (millet beverage).
This is a significant step in the preservation and protection of traditional products from Arunachal Pradesh, as it will lead to greater recognition and appreciation for the state’s rich social and cultural heritage.
The GI registration process has been assisted by NABARD, under the guidance of Dr Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee and specialist in this field. So far, 18 products have been endorsed by NABARD, with all 18 successfully receiving GI registration.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Itanagar Regional Office of NABARD expressed its commitment to continuing its support for additional products to attain GI recognition and collaborate on post-GI initiatives in the state. The focus will remain on promoting the growth and recognition of indigenous products, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of Arunachal.
Also Read | Arunachal Film Collective appeals to CM following assault on student at FTII Pune
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Kuki student body boycotts Manipur’s PHED Examination
- Arunachal’s indigenous products receive GI tags, with NABARD’s support
- Assam CID to probe Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra’s ‘law violations’
- Career development workshop at USTM explores avenues in nuclear science
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 24, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 24, 2024