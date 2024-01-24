Arunachal has seen unparalleled devp since 2014: CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged citizens of the state to retrospect the period before 2014 and assess the significant differences between then and now.
Addressing a public gathering in Mariyang in Upper Siang district, Khandu underscored the unparalleled development witnessed in the North East, including Arunachal Pradesh, since 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister.
According to Khandu, the transformation from the erstwhile ‘Look East Policy’ to the ‘Act East Policy’ by Modi has substantially impacted the region, bringing about unprecedented progress across various sectors.
The chief minister encouraged citizens to compare conditions pre and post-Modi’s tenure, citing substantial benefits accrued by Arunachal Pradesh under the current administration.
“This progress is evident in improved connectivity, enhanced healthcare facilities, advancements in education, initiatives for women empowerment, and an overall elevation in the standard of living,” he said.
Khandu specifically lauded the Modi Government for successfully implementing the Women Reservation Bill and expressed confidence that this move will lead to a minimum of 30% representation of women legislators in the state legislative assembly.
Asserting the capabilities of women in the state, he envisioned an even higher representation, terming it as true “women empowerment”.
Addressing concerns surrounding the Siang hydropower project, Khandu assured that it would only proceed with prior consultation and consent from local residents.
“I know apprehensions are there, which are valid. I promise that all due processes of consultation will take place for the proposed project and only with people’s consent it will go ahead,” he announced.
Further emphasizing collaborative efforts between the state and central governments, Khandu reaffirmed his commitment to simplifying life for the people.
The day also saw the chief minister inaugurate several projects and lay foundation stones for others. Completed projects include Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIP) for Sodium Moulding Area at Geku, an irrigation canal from Sipi River to Yumge Sarol, and Halaromiang WRC Field at Milang Lanpong.
“These projects are the stepping stones towards building a progressive, inclusive and developed Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.
Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for new projects, including a cement concrete pavement road for Mariyang Township, a multipurpose community hall at Damro and roads connecting various areas.
Notable attendees at the event included MP Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang and MLAs Kanggong Taku, Ojing Tasing, Kaling Moyong and Kento Jini.
