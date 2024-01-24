Arunachal Film Collective appeals to CM following assault on student at FTII Pune

Guwahati: In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Film Collective, a group of filmmakers and concerned individuals from the region, has brought to light a troubling incident of physical assault on an Arunachalee student at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

The letter, dated January 23, 2023 expressed the collective’s distress over the reported incident, stating, “It has come to our knowledge that one Sri Mankap Nokwoham, a student from Arunachal Pradesh was subjected to physical assault, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of Arunachalee students studying at FTII Pune on 23rd January 2024.”

Highlighting the broader implications of such incidents, the Arunachal Film Collective underscored the detrimental impact of violence on students, especially those from northeastern states, on the ethos of a harmonious and inclusive India.

They called upon the Chief Minister to intervene swiftly and decisively to ensure the safety of Arunachalee students at FTII Pune. The letter emphasised the need for proactive measures by the Government of Maharashtra to create a safe environment for all Arunachalee students and to address concerns related to discrimination or harassment.

One of the signatories of the statement, Karee Padu, a director and member of the Arunachal Film Collective, shared details with East Mojo regarding their interaction with the Chief Minister’s office. Padu reported, “The Chief Minister’s office called us this morning. We have met the Deputy Secretary, and he has assured us that they will look into the matter. I have provided them with all the details of what happened and where the individuals were situated at that point in time. We have urged them to investigate the FIR filed against the students. We also received a call from the Police Commissioner, who collected the contact details of the station officer.”

Addressing the assault incident, Padu explained that it originated from issues during a film screening. The victim, being a leader of the college students’ association, attempted to engage with the students involved, leading to an altercation where he was physically assaulted. Additionally, racist remarks were made, targeting him based on his appearance. After the assault, they sought medical attention, and the victim received a clean bill of health.

She further expressed that concerns about the safety of the Arunachal students extend beyond the campus, particularly when crossing the road to reach their hostel. Padu expressed apprehension about their security and highlighted the presence of six other individuals from Arunachal involved in acting, editing, and directing within the film team.

