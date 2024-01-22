Arunachal: Senior Education dept official arrested over alleged illegal appointments

Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) of the Arunachal police has arrested Khonsa Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Igo Doye, over an alleged illegal appointment case.
This arrest is linked to the case with CINo. 03/2023 U/S 120(B)/420/409/468/471 IPC R/W Sec. 13(2) PC Act, 1988, involving the alleged illegal appointment of primary teachers and other staff within the education department in Changlang district.
Initiated on August 17 last year, the case evolved from complaints lodged by district-based student unions and community-based organisations, pointing to irregularities in teacher appointments and their subsequent regularisation.
SIC (Vigilance) SP Anant Mittal said following meticulous scrutiny of documents, interrogations, and technical analyses, the arrest of Doye (51) was made on Sunday.
Doye, who was earlier posted as the Changlang DDSE, faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
SP Mittal further informed that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
“Authorities are rigorously examining all aspects of the case to ensure a thorough inquiry into the alleged illegal appointments in Changlang district,” he said.
