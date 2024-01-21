Fugitive wanted for twin murders, rape, jail break apprehended after 11-year manhunt

Itanagar: The Itanagar Police have successfully apprehended one Majibur Rahman, alias Atabur Rahman, a proclaimed fugitive wanted for a gruesome crime involving the rape and murder of two sisters. Rahman, who had escaped judicial custody more than a decade ago, was on the run, evading authorities for over 11 years.

Akashdeep Murders

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident, popularly known as ‘The Akashdeep Murders,’ occurred on the night of June 11, 2008, at Ganga Market, Itanagar, where two sisters running a beauty parlor were brutally raped and murdered. The case had sent shockwaves across the state.

After extensive efforts, Capital Police identified the culprits as Md Najirul Islam, Majibur Rahman, and one CCL, residents of Lakhimpur, Assam. While Md Najirul Islam is serving a life sentence, Majibur Rahman has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Jully Jailbreak

Rahman’s escape from Jully Jail on August 24, 2012 further complicated matters. Despite the arrest of his accomplices, Buddhram Nayak and Farooq Islam, he remained at large.

Criminal Profile

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hailing from Gohaidholoni Village in Sonapur Circle, Assam, Majibur Rahman had a history of being a habitual thief associated with a gang wanted for multiple thefts across Assam and Arunachal. Numerous cases, including those registered at Bihpuria and Itanagar police station, established his criminal profile.

The 11-Year Odyssey

After fleeing Jully Jail, Rahman’s journey spanned various states. He stole a motorcycle near Julang Ashram, escaping Arunachal through Gumto and eventually reaching Kerala. Changing his identity to Atabur Rahman, he resided in Bengaluru, Karnataka, before returning to Assam and living in Majul. Over the past two years, he moved between jobs in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, and other locations.

The Capture

The Itanagar Police, led by Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, prioritized Rahman’s arrest upon learning about his proclaimed offender status. Months of meticulous electronic and human surveillance paid off when Rahman was lured back into Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a joint effort by Itanagar police station officer-in-charge Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, sub-inspector R K Jha, constable Sandeep Yadav, and with special assistance from constable Sanu Raj T of Naharlagun police station under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO DySP Kengo Ditchi, the fugitive was arrested in Jollang, Itanagar, in the early hours of January 20, 2024, bringing an end to his decade-long escape.

Commendations

SP Singh has commended the team’s persistent and brilliant efforts in apprehending the dreaded criminal who had been evading justice for over a decade.

He has also appealed to the general populace to ensure proper servant verification with the police before hiring anyone for household jobs, emphasizing personal safety and well-being.

Also Read | Three Tinsukia residents killed in road accident in Arunachal’s Anjaw

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









