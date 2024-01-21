Arunachal's Jessica Saring nominated for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

Itanagar: Jessica Neyi Saring, a 10-year-old badminton prodigy from Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district, has been nominated for the esteemed Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2024.
Formerly called the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, the PMRBP is India’s highest civilian honour for children.
The daughter of Bharat Saring, Jessica has emerged as a shining star in the realm of junior badminton.
Commencing her badminton journey at the tender age of 4 under the Arunachal State Badminton Association’s (ASBA) initiative, themed “Catch them Young,” Jessica’s tenacity and skill have propelled her to notable victories.
Notably, she clinched a gold medal in the U-13 girls’ doubles category at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament in Gaya (Bihar) in June-July 2023 and in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) in July of the same year.
The young athlete has also secured multiple state titles at the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship in the U-9, U-11, and U-13 girls’ singles categories, cementing her status as a dominant force in the sport.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Jessica for the feat.
“The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a fitting acknowledgment of Jessica’s talent and her unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of badminton. She stands as an inspiration for young athletes. My best wishes to her in all her future endeavors. May she continue to shine bright and bring laurels to the State,” Mein said on X.
The ASBA and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) have also congratulated Jessica for the prestigious nomination.
“Beyond her sporting achievements, Jessica serves as a beacon of inspiration for the youth in Arunachal Pradesh, where prevalent challenges like drug addiction and anti-social activities persist. Her commitment to badminton extends beyond the court, guiding young minds toward a positive and nationalistic perspective,” AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago said.
“Recognizing her exceptional contributions, the AOA had recommended Jessica for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award,” Tago added.
President Droupadi Murmu will present the award to 19 children for their exceptional achievements on January 22, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners on January 23.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 2024 will be awarded across six categories: art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).
