Arunachal's wild wonders take centre stage at Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

Itanagar: The Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival (PPHF) marked its 9th edition with a grand inauguration on Thursday in Seijosa, emphasising steadfast commitments to nature and wildlife conservation.

Running until January 20, the festival was officially opened by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo.

Get ready for the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival 2024 in Seijosa, Pakke Kessang. The festival is set to take place January 18–20, 2024, connecting nature lovers, championing conservation and celebrating local culture. pic.twitter.com/rhM324HlS0 — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) January 17, 2024

In his address, Nalo lauded the PPHF as a unique event in the state, emphasising the vital role played by the Forest Department and local communities in providing a haven for the endangered hornbills. Recognising the cultural significance of the great hornbill, he called for a collective effort from all segments of society to protect these exotic and critically endangered birds.

Nalo highlighted the decline in hornbill numbers and their fragmented distribution, stressing that while the government takes initiatives for a secure forest habitat, the responsibility lies with the common people to contribute to the protection of these species.

Discussing the tourism potential of Seijosa, he underscored the local flora and fauna that attract visitors from across the country and the world. He advocated for a balanced approach, combining indigenous and scientific methods in conservation practices.

Speaking as the guest of honor, Nyishi Elite Society (NES) President Tana Showren emphasised the need for sustainable development that does not harm ecosystems and called for active involvement from youth, local leaders, and the public in biodiversity conservation.

Local MLA Biyuram Wahge highlighted that PPHF encompasses academic events such as panel discussions, workshops, and conservation programs, underscoring the positive impact of cultural practices on biodiversity conservation.

“Hornbills soar as ambassadors of the skies, reminding us that nature’s beauty is a fragile gift. We must safeguard it with reverence and respect,” he said.

Wahge highlighted the festival’s uniqueness as the only wildlife conservation festival in Arunachal Pradesh and urged active participation from all.

PPHF Secretary Prem Camdir recognised the crucial role of the Nyishi community in wildlife conservation, highlighting that depending solely on the government and forest departments is inadequate. The PPHF committee paid tribute to the forest rangers of the Pakke Tiger Reserve for protecting wildlife in the district.

The inaugural function featured a skit on hornbill conservation, a millet competition, and cultural presentations from nearby border communities, showcasing the region’s diversity.

Organised by the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival Committee, led by Pakke Kessang Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and Camdir, the PPHF was declared the ‘state festival’ by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in 2019. This year’s theme, ‘Domutoh Domutoh, Paga hum Domutoh,’ translates to ‘Let Our Hornbills Remain’ in Nyishi, emphasising the critical need to preserve these iconic birds.

The festival promises a captivating lineup of activities, including bird-watching, cultural programmes, literary competitions, MTB cycling, and short film screenings.

As declared by Khandu in 2019, the festival maintains its focus on wildlife conservation, with a particular emphasis on the majestic Hornbills. The event drew attendance from various departments across the Pakke Kessang district.

