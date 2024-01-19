Arunachal bags civil aviation award

Itanagar: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has clinched the coveted title of the ‘Most Proactive State under RCS-UDAN-Priority Areas’ at the 4th edition of the Wings India Awards.
The accolade was conferred by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia during an elaborate ceremony at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The recognition underscores Arunachal’s rapid strides in civil aviation, with a special emphasis on key initiatives. These initiatives include the construction of airports in Itanagar and Tezu, along with the development of civil terminal buildings in remote areas such as Walong, Ziro, Mechukha, Tuting, and Daporijo.
The state has also earned acclaim for pioneering fixed-wing flights connecting Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, and Itanagar, contributing significantly to its burgeoning presence in the aviation sector.
The successful operation of RCS-UDAN flights, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), has played a vital role in enhancing the state’s standing in the aviation domain.
The award ceremony was attended by eminent personalities, including Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) V. K. Singh and other senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry.
State Civil Aviation Director Starlie Jamoh and Assistant Director Priyam Borthakur received the award on behalf of the Arunachal government.
This accolade comes on the heels of Arunachal’s triumph at the previous edition of the WINGS INDIA Summit in 2022, where the state won the title of the Best Emerging State in the Aviation Sector.
