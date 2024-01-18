First CRT-D implantation conducted at TRIHMS in Arunachal

Naharlagun: For the first time in Arunachal’s history, a 29-year-old woman diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP), Severe Left Ventricular Dysfunction, and complete left bundle branch block, unresponsive to optimal guideline-directed medical therapy, has undergone a successful Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy with Defibrillator (CRT-D) implantation at the cath lab of TRIHMS‘s Department of Cardiology.

Dilated cardiomyopathy, a form of heart muscle ailment, results in the thinning and stretching of the heart chambers (ventricles), causing them to enlarge. Primarily originating in the heart’s principal pumping chamber, the left ventricle, this condition hinders the heart’s ability to efficiently pump blood throughout the body.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is a notable milestone as the first of its kind in the region, made possible by the state-of-the-art cath lab facilities at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

CRT-D is pivotal in restoring synchronisation between the heart’s ventricles, a condition lost in certain subsets of patients with chronic heart failure, increasing susceptibility to heart failure-related complications.

The successful CRT-D implantation not only enhances the patient’s ejection fraction but also improves the quality of life and reduces mortality.

The integrated defibrillator component acts as a preventive measure against cardiac arrest.

The TRIHMS Cardiology Department, a pioneer in cardiac interventions, has performed over 300 procedures since the cath lab’s installation in August 2023. The dedicated Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) has benefited 200+ patients since its inception in September 2023. The department excels in routine procedures such as coronary angiography, angioplasty, renal angioplasty, heart disease device closures, and pacemaker implantations. Future plans include expanding life-saving procedures with evolving medical technology.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal govt approves pay hike for Anganwadi workers

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









