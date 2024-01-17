Arunachal govt approves pay hike for Anganwadi workers

Itanagar: In a move aimed at prioritising the well-being of rural communities, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet in its inaugural sitting for this year sanctioned a noteworthy increment in honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Applauding the relentless commitment of Anganwadi workers and helpers towards improving living standards, particularly for women and children in rural areas, the cabinet led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu greenlit an additional top-up of Rs. 1000 for 6225 Anganwadi workers and an equal number of Anganwadi helpers.

Effective immediately, Anganwadi workers holding matriculate certificates will receive an enhanced honorarium of Rs. 7500, while those without matriculate qualifications will be entitled to Rs. 7438.

Simultaneously, Anganwadi helpers will witness an uptick in their honorarium, now set at Rs. 5250.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed contentment with the decision, underlining the government’s unwavering dedication to empower those working at the grassroots level.

“The augmented honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers is a testament to our acknowledgment of their invaluable contribution to rural upliftment,” he said.

Khandu said he believes that this step “will serve as a catalyst, motivating them to persist in their dedicated service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

