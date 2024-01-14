Arunachal: Parshuram Kund Festival begins

Tezu: The annual Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 kickstarted officially in Wakro near here on Saturday, with devotees immersing themselves in a holy dip at the Kund.
The festival was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Chau Zignu Namchoom, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, SJETA secretary Abu Tayeng, Lohit DC Shashvat Shaurabh and SP Minjom Ete.
Following the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Mein conducted an assessment of the festival’s control room. DC Saurabh provided a comprehensive briefing on the seamless arrangements made for pilgrims, encompassing routes, facilities, and technology-enabled crowd control measures.
The festival grounds host a vibrant trade fair with stalls from vendors nationwide, complemented by local food stalls offering regional delicacies. The PHE and Water Sanitation department have installed bio-toilets, and the Indian Army is set to conduct a medical camp to cater to the health needs of attendees.
Pilgrims are being offered free food and accommodation, and stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe environment. The Parshuram Kund witnessed an initial influx of around five thousand visitors on the opening day, with expectations of a continued rise in attendance.
For detailed information on transportation, accommodation, and registration, interested individuals can visit www.parshuram-kund.in.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Nestled within the Kamlang Reserve Forest area in Lohit district, Parshuram Kund holds strong mythological significance linked to the legend of Parsurama, a Hindu sage. According to the legend, Sage Parsurama cleansed himself of the sin of matricide by immersing in the waters of the Lohit River at Brahmakund.
During the festival, people from all corners of the country converge at Parshuram Kund to partake in the sacred act of taking a holy dip in the water body, especially on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ spanning 66 days to touch four NE states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How often should you wash your sheets and towels?
- After tigers, now Tibetan brown bear found at over 3,600 metres in Sikkim
- ‘Rebel Moon’: A lackluster odyssey through familiar terrain
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Code January 14, 2024
- NE Railway recovers stolen passenger belongings worth Rs 2.92 lakh
- Arunachal: Parshuram Kund Festival begins