Arunachal: Parshuram Kund Festival begins

Tezu: The annual Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 kickstarted officially in Wakro near here on Saturday, with devotees immersing themselves in a holy dip at the Kund.

The festival was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Chau Zignu Namchoom, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, SJETA secretary Abu Tayeng, Lohit DC Shashvat Shaurabh and SP Minjom Ete.

Following the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Mein conducted an assessment of the festival’s control room. DC Saurabh provided a comprehensive briefing on the seamless arrangements made for pilgrims, encompassing routes, facilities, and technology-enabled crowd control measures.

The festival grounds host a vibrant trade fair with stalls from vendors nationwide, complemented by local food stalls offering regional delicacies. The PHE and Water Sanitation department have installed bio-toilets, and the Indian Army is set to conduct a medical camp to cater to the health needs of attendees.

Pilgrims are being offered free food and accommodation, and stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe environment. The Parshuram Kund witnessed an initial influx of around five thousand visitors on the opening day, with expectations of a continued rise in attendance.

For detailed information on transportation, accommodation, and registration, interested individuals can visit www.parshuram-kund.in.

Nestled within the Kamlang Reserve Forest area in Lohit district, Parshuram Kund holds strong mythological significance linked to the legend of Parsurama, a Hindu sage. According to the legend, Sage Parsurama cleansed himself of the sin of matricide by immersing in the waters of the Lohit River at Brahmakund.

During the festival, people from all corners of the country converge at Parshuram Kund to partake in the sacred act of taking a holy dip in the water body, especially on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

