Arunachal Pradesh's MMSKY initiative grapples with non-payment woes

Guwahati: The Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh Yojana (MMSKY), introduced in August 2022 to fill vacant posts of subject teachers in government higher secondary schools (GHSS) and government secondary schools (GSS) across Arunachal Pradesh, is now marred by a concerning situation.

According to a report from the Arunachal Times, as many as 752 guest teachers recruited under the MMSKY have not received their promised monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 for the last five months.

The guest teachers, hired on a contractual basis, are facing severe financial hardships and dissatisfaction among their ranks.

In Papum Pare and ICR, guest teachers recruited in the first batch are expected to receive their monthly honorariums (covering the period from September 2022 to February 2023) in March 2024. However, in other districts such as Changlang, West Kameng, and Tawang, the guest teachers are aggrieved over the non-payment of their honorariums since July 1, 2023, when they commenced their duties.

Various reasons, including financial hardship, lack of provision for accommodation, and the absence of timely payments, have led to the resignation of guest teachers across several districts. The situation has created a challenging environment for these educators, impacting their ability to meet monthly expenses, including house rent.

Mohan Zongluju, a TGT (Science) at GHSS Bomdila, highlighted the challenges faced by the guest teachers, stating, “If we are paid on time, there will be no question of compromise with education.” Lobsang Dokar, a PGT at GHSS Lumla, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the dedication of guest teachers despite financial difficulties.

Officials from the education department are reportedly working on addressing the issue, with assurances that pending honorariums will be cleared.

Approval was given for seventy guest teachers in Changlang district, with West Kameng having 53, West Siang with 52, East Kameng with 42, and Longding with 39. Other districts included Papum Pare (38), Tirap (38), Kamle (35), Upper Subansiri (34), Tawang (33), Namsai (30), Kra Daadi (30), Kurung Kumey (29), Lower Siang (29), Siang (27), Upper Siang (26), Lower Dibang Valley (22), Leparada (22), Lower Subansiri (21), Anjaw (19), Lohit (18), Pakke-Kessang (16), Shi-Yomi (nine), ICR (eight), East Siang (seven), and Dibang Valley (five).

