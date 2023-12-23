In pics: Arunachal gets first 5-star hotel in Tawang

In a dazzling inauguration ceremony graced by esteemed dignitaries, Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled Vivanta Tawang, a luxurious 5-star hotel destined to redefine the tourism landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.
Vivanta Tawang, a venture by the renowned Vivanta Hotels celebrated for its sophistication and warm hospitality, is set to welcome tourists starting December 26. Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared this exciting news in a post on social media, revealing that room reservations can be made through vivanta.com.
Overflowing with enthusiasm, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised, “Better facilities won’t only guarantee the ease of stay for our tourists but will also make their visit to Arunachal Pradesh a memorable one.”
Tawang, an enchanting town steeped in history and blessed with picturesque landscapes, is renowned for its spiritual heritage. The birthplace of His Holiness 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso and home to Asia’s oldest monastery established in 1680, Tawang promises a profoundly enriching experience for visitors.
Vivanta Tawang pays homage to the local culture, showcasing vibrant motifs, traditional masks, and designs inspired by the distinctive style of Tawang.
Boasting 80 well-appointed rooms and suites that offer breathtaking views of the mountains and valleys, the hotel envelops guests in the natural beauty of the surroundings. The central atrium design, heated wooden floors, and walls adorned with walnut veneer contribute to a warm and inviting atmosphere.
