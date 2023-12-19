Assam: Pema Khandu dedicates new Arunachal Bhawan in Guwahati

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday dedicated the new Arunachal Bhavan at Roopnagar here to the service of the people of the state.

Congratulating the executing agency PWD, the contractor and officials of the additional resident commissioner’s (ARC) office, Guwahati, Khandu said that he had decided to construct a Bhavan at Guwahati in 2016 when he became the chief minister.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I was informed that the present Arunachal Bhavan had outlived its longevity and was in a poor condition. Guwahati being the gateway to the North East and an important hub, we felt the need to have our own Bhavan here that would not only house the office of the Additional Resident Commissioner but also offer accommodation to the needy. It was brought up in the state cabinet meeting and a decision was taken for its construction,” he informed.

Khandu also observed that being located close to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), patients from the state coming for treatment would immensely benefit.

He lauded the efforts of the present additional resident commissioner, Dilip Kumar, who effectively liaised with all the agencies in successfully completing the project on time despite the COVID hiccup.

“Construction of the Bhavan started in 2019. Cut two years of the COVID pandemic when work came to a standstill. This multi-storied building has been completed, say in a mere two years, without compromising quality. I especially congratulate the state PWD and the contractor M/S Ganpati Constructions,” Khandu said.

He urged the ARC, his team of officials and officials of other departments posted at Guwahati to take their work culture notches higher now that they have been provided with quality and spacious offices.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Offices of several important central government agencies and undertakings are located at Guwahati and Shillong. You have the important role of liaising with them on behalf of the state government,” he said.

Assuring the state government’s commitment to providing accommodation to travelling government officials, patients and students outside the state while offering a good working atmosphere to officials posted there, Khandu informed that a new Arunachal Bhavan is also coming up in New Delhi, which will be ready for inauguration in a couple of months.

The new Arunachal Bhavan, which is a G plus 6-storied building, on a total plinth area of 41441 Sqft, was constructed at a total cost of Rs 3673.71 lakh.

The new building will house the office of the ARC on the first floor with a multilevel car parking for 34 cars.

The second, third and fourth floors accommodate 33 rooms (11 rooms on each floor) consisting of 38 single and 17 king-size beds. While the fifth floor consists of a waiting lounge, two presidential suites, two VIP suites and one twin-sharing executive room, the sixth floor has a spacious and well-equipped conference hall.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also present on the occasion were, State Legislative Assembly speaker P D Sona and advisor to PWD minister Phurpa Tsering.

Also Read | Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal and Nagaland improving logistics performance, says Centre

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









