Arunachal: NSCN-R condemn 'murder' of former MLA Matey

Guwahati: The NSCN-R, on Monday condemned the ‘cold blooded murder’ of former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsen Matey from Khonsa (West) constituency of Tirap. The group condemned the “inhuman, barbaric, and heinous crime” of an unarmed person by any individual or group.
“Whatever may have been the reason but taking the life of a man cannot be a solution,” the group said.
The NSCN-R said that Matey was a very kindhearted, generous and humble person and that he was one among many who felt the “pulse of the people”. The death of the politician, the group said, is a big loss to the Naga people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL).
“Whoever has committed the crime has not only killed him but has also killed the future of a community. It will take generations to have a leader like him who represented one of the most backward and remote corners of Eastern Arunachal bordering Myanmar,” the group said.
“It is wrong to think that life is all about power and money. In fact, life has much higher and greater meaning than this. The society we live in, the community we belong to and the future generation we will leave behind probably, holds more water,” they added.
Further, the group said that any amount of wealth accumulated is of no worth, if the future of the people they represent is left in limbo and chaos.
