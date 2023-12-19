Arunachal: Congress lashes out at state govt over ex-MLA's murder

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly criticized the BJP-led state government for the recent assassination of former MLA Yumsem Matey, labelling it as a complete failure of the intelligence department.

The APCC has called for an immediate investigation into the assassination and the provision of police protection for the aspiring MLA candidates in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts (TCL).

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club here on Monday, APCC general secretary Zirgi Kadu expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He emphasised that the state government is falling short in safeguarding its citizens from the insurgency.

Kadu highlighted a specific incident involving the abduction of a village king and a Gaon Burah from the Panchao-Wakka constituency in Longding district by insurgents a month ago.

“The failure to secure their release underscores the state government’s incapacity to protect the people, particularly in the TCL districts,” he said.

Why is the state and central government unable to eradicate insurgency in the TCL area? This issue is no longer limited to the TCL area alone but is now a concern for the entire state. The government must wake up and take immediate action, Kadu urged.

He further pointed out the prevalence of repeated incidents of murder, theft, corruption, and other illegal activities in the state capital, Itanagar. Kadu questioned whether the state government, led by CM Pema Khandu, is taking the people for granted by not addressing and resolving these issues promptly.

The APCC also called for a permanent solution to integrate the youth into mainstream living and appealed to the people of Tirap district to remain vigilant and maintain peace until the perpetrator is apprehended.

Expressing concern over reports that the alleged murderer(s) had crossed into Myanmar, Kadu stressed the need for increased security along the international border. He emphasized that without securing the international border area, such incidents are likely to persist.

Yumsem Matey was shot dead on Saturday afternoon by unknown assailants near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Lazu circle of Tirap district. Matey, who had recently announced his candidacy for the Khonsa West assembly constituency, served as an MLA for the first time in 2009 on a Congress ticket. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015.

