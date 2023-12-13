Arunachal Pradesh Service commission gets new chairman, members

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has appointed Professor Pradip Lingfa as the new chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Professor Ashan Riddi, Col (Retd) Koj Tari and Rosy Taba as its members.

The appointments followed a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, which deliberated on recommendations from the screening committee for selection of the chairman and members of APPSC.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Lingfa is a professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science &Technology (NERIST), while Riddi is from the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU). Tari is a retired colonel and Taba is a former member of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

According to an official press release, the appointments were made following the state government recommendation under Clause (1) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India, read with clause 4 of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations 1988.

The APPSC comprises a chairman and four members as per the APPSC Regulations, 1988, as amended from time to time. These appointments are slated for a term of six years from the date of assuming office or until reaching the age of 62 years, as per the provisions of clause (2) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India.

The chairs and memberships of the chairman and the three members fell vacant in October 2022 subsequent to the resignation of the previous officials from their respective roles. The decision to step down was prompted by the exposure of a question paper leak.

The paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC assistant engineer (civil) examination himself, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the examination paper had been leaked.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The case was initially investigated by the Capital police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police and then the CBI.

The swearing-in ceremony, during which the Governor will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new APPSC chairman and members, is scheduled for December 13 at Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Exploring Roman script to teach indigenous languages, says Arunachal CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









