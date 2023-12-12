Exploring Roman script to teach indigenous languages, says Arunachal CM

Balemu: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday that the state government is collaborating with community-based organisations to develop scripts for indigenous languages. If possible, they will create new scripts or utilise the Roman script to teach these languages to the younger generation.

Speaking at the annual Shar Amartala Torgya Festival at Thegtse Sangye Choi Long Monastery, CM Khandu emphasised his government’s commitment to preserving the indigenous culture and languages of all communities in the state.

“The Khamptis and Monpas are lucky to have their own script, which are now being taught in the schools. We are working with CBOs of the rest of the communities to evolve their own script if possible or use the Roman script to teach indigenous languages to our young kids so that we always remain connected to our roots,” he said.

Addressing a large gathering from West Kameng, Tawang, and Bhutan, Khandu expressed gratitude for attending the third celebration of the festival at Balemu for the second time. He commended the MLAs of West Kameng and Tawang districts for their positive response to contributing to the construction and development of the monastery.

As Monpas, Khandu stressed the duty to contribute to the development of monasteries, especially in places of religious significance. He expressed appreciation for the contributions of Monpa MLAs and extended special thanks to Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Buragaon-Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow, and Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju for their generous contributions.

Khandu, who inaugurated the Mindrol Wang ThriKhang Zang Gatsal (Dharma Teaching Stage) of the monastery, expressed gratitude to Thegtse Rinpoche for reviving the lost religious glory of Amartala and initiating a study centre for the preservation of Buddhist culture.

“We the Mon people have been following Buddhism for centuries. It is our culture. And it is our duty to preserve this culture for posterity and maintain our indigenous identity,” he advocated.

Highlighting the importance of preserving Monpas’ unique script, Khandu informed that teachers are being recruited to teach the Bhoti script in schools. He urged the younger generation to learn the script to prevent it from fading away with time.

Touching upon developmental projects in Balemu and Kalaktang sub-division, Khandu noted the area’s tourism potential and highlighted the positive impact of peace following the resolution of insurgency issues.

“Balemu, like almost all foothill areas of the state, remained under-developed due to one main reason – insurgency. We all know the Bodo insurgency, when at its peak, affected the growth of Balemu. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, insurgency has ceased to exist in Assam and as a result there is peace all along our boundary with Assam,” he said.

He mentioned the proposed development of entry points to the state with state-of-the-art infrastructure to welcome tourists.

Khandu also addressed the need for road improvements, proposing a new alignment shorter than the existing one from Balemu to Kalaktang. He assured support for various infrastructure projects requested by the Rimpoche, including the installation of a 100 KVA distribution transformer, a 63 KVA generator set, high-mast lights for the monastery, fencing for the cultural center, and the extension and upgrading of the festival ground.

The Shar Amartala Torgya Festival is held under the patronage and blessings of Padmashree His Eminence the 14th Thegtse Rinpoche.

