Arunachal: Seismological observatory unveiled in Bomdila

Bomdila: Bomdila witnessed a significant leap forward in bolstering safety measures and understanding seismic activities as Union Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Permanent Seismological Observatory on Sunday.

The observatory, situated at Government College, Bomdila, holds paramount importance for Arunachal Pradesh, a region located in seismic zone V, renowned for its susceptibility to earthquakes.

Established in collaboration with the National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Science, the observatory aims to comprehensively fathom the seismicity of the region, unraveling both surface and subsurface seismic aspects.

Addressing the occasion, Rijiju underscored the pivotal role of the Department of Earth Sciences and highlighted the potential benefits of the observatory in earthquake detection, facilitating advanced precautions to minimize casualties.

He also revealed the government’s plans for further technological advancements in the region, including the installation of a Doppler Radar System in West Kameng district.

This visionary system is anticipated to deliver precise forecasts of rain, temperature, humidity, etc., assisting farmers in planning their cultivation based on accurate weather data.

“The future of the nation is in our hands,” remarked Rijiju, accentuating the significance of contributing to science and encouraging students to pursue careers in the field.

He further implored elected public representatives and government officials to actively engage in the PM’s vision for the nation’s development over the next 25 years, underscoring that development is a collective endeavor.

Meanwhile, in a collaborative stride, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also inked between the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Science, to augment services in the region.

As part of technological strides, the union minister launched the official website, providing real-time meteorological data from stations installed across Arunachal Pradesh.

In collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the website disseminates data from 54 Automated Weather Stations (AWS), with a total of 80 operational stations in the state.

Rijiju, on the day, also inaugurated an open gym at Shanti Deva Vidyalaya and engaged with the students.

In his concluding remarks, the union minister urged all stakeholders concerned to actively participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, underscoring the importance of disseminating awareness about government schemes.

The inauguration ceremony was also witnessed by the state science and technology minister, Honchung Ngandam, MLA Kumsi Sidisow, Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary, Dr M Ravichandram, among others.

