Guwahati: Two new catfish species have been discovered from the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh, gladdening ichthyologists.

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India(ZSI) have discovered two new catfish from the Eastern Himalayan region in Arunachal Pradesh which were collected during a fish survey conducted in the Siang River in the state.

Both the fish are small, measuring a maximum length of about 7.5 inches. “However, they are edible and local people are catching them mainly for consumption, and few are sold in the local market,” Laishram Kosygin of ZSI told EastMojo.

The River Siang is the largest river of the Brahmaputra river system, originates from Chema Yungdung Glacier near Kubi at 5150 m in Tibet.

In Tibet, it is popularly known as Tsang-Po, and flows in West–East direction. After traversing about 1625 km in Tibet, it takes a turn in a south direction, enters the territory of India near Tuting in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh and flows through North–South direction in East Siang district towards Assam and finally, it merges with Lohit and Dibang in Assam and it becomes the mighty River Brahmaputra.

Glyptothorax siangensis is named after its type locality, the Siang River, of northeast India, whereas G. heokheei is named after Heok Hee Ng of the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore (NUS), honouring his valuable contributions to the taxonomy and systematics of Asian catfish.

Glyptothorax heokheei is presently known only from the type locality, Siku stream near Mebo, a tributary of the Siang River, Brahmaputra drainage, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Fish of the genus Glyptothorax are rheophilic, inhabiting fast-flowing hill streams or the fast-flowing parts of larger rivers.

The details of the discovery of G. siangensis and G. heokheei were recently published in reputed international journals, namely, Journal of Ichthyology (Russia) and Zootaxa (New Zealand), respectively, with Pratima Singh, BR Chowdhry, S Rath, SD Gurumayum and Laishram Kosygin as authors.

The Eastern Himalayan region is drained by the Ganges, Brahmaputra, Barak–Surma–Meghna, Kaladan, and Chindwin Rivers. This region harbours diverse fish fauna due to the geological history (the collision of Indian, Chinese and Burmese plates) and the Himalayan orogeny, which played an essential role in the speciation and evolution of groups inhabiting mountain streams.

“The drainages of the Eastern Himalayas have considerable freshwater fish endemicity due to the occurrence of many hill stream species with highly localized distributions. Many sisorid catfish are rare and endemic in South Asian countries, including India. Fish species of Gyptothorax are typically rheophilic, and their distribution is restricted to one or a few adjacent river drainages. Currently, 42 valid species of Glyptothorax (including G. siangensis and G. heokheei) are known from these river drainages in the Eastern Himalayan region. Of these, only seven species occur in two or more than two drainages in this region of the world,” the study says.

“More than 85 per cent of known species of Glyptothorax in the Eastern Himalaya are distributed in northeast India,” Kosygin said.

“The remaining species have restricted distribution in one drainage only. A detailed survey and studies on the systematics and phylogeny of the species of catfish in the Himalayan region would shed a great deal of light on the evolution of these rare fish,” the study says.

