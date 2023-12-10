Arunachal: Collective efforts needed for sustainable power, says Dy CM

Kolkata: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, emphasised the need for collective efforts to drive a more sustainable future in the power industry of the Northeast.

Mein, also the Chairman of the North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC), highlighted key initiatives during the 25th committee meeting here on Saturday. These initiatives included mock blackout exercises aligned with MCC 2023, showcasing a commitment to power sector preparedness.

In the meeting, Mein stressed proactive measures such as the installation of surge arresters and the reconductoring of transmission lines to withstand high-temperature, low sag conditions.

He announced the finalisation of the Guwahati Mending Scheme under the Ministry of Power’s directive, urging stakeholders to expedite its implementation. Additionally, Mein encouraged exploring the feasibility of similar schemes for other state capitals in the region.

Addressing challenges in commissioning hydro projects, Mein urged project developers to adopt innovative and environmentally friendly designs in line with India’s non-fossil energy capacity targets. He commended Arunachal Pradesh for collaborating with NHPC, SIVN, and NEEPCO on 12 hydro projects, contributing significantly to the country’s clean energy goals.

Recognising the unique challenges of the region, including geographical constraints and adverse weather conditions, Mein affirmed the NERPC forum’s pivotal role in collective problem-solving.

He highlighted revamped initiatives in the distribution sector aimed at reducing technical and commercial losses, urging distribution companies and state governments to prioritise settling outstanding bills for sustainable business operations.

Mein also initiated the formation of a power ministers’ forum for the Northeast, aiming for effective resolution of power sector issues in the region.

The meeting led to vital decisions for the power sector’s expansion, guaranteeing a steady electricity supply and improving residents’ quality of life. Mein expressed gratitude for the Union Power Ministry’s full funding approval, covering 100% of costs for upgrading energy management systems across state load dispatch centers in the region.

This significant project, with an estimated budget of about Rs 350 crore per state, marks a substantial advancement in bolstering the region’s power infrastructure.

The meeting, organised and hosted by NTPC Ltd, was attended by power ministers from northeastern states, officers from central and state governments, and representatives from central and state power utilities.

