Arunachal: Collective efforts needed for sustainable power, says Dy CM

Kolkata: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, emphasised the need for collective efforts to drive a more sustainable future in the power industry of the Northeast.
Mein, also the Chairman of the North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC), highlighted key initiatives during the 25th committee meeting here on Saturday. These initiatives included mock blackout exercises aligned with MCC 2023, showcasing a commitment to power sector preparedness.
In the meeting, Mein stressed proactive measures such as the installation of surge arresters and the reconductoring of transmission lines to withstand high-temperature, low sag conditions.
He announced the finalisation of the Guwahati Mending Scheme under the Ministry of Power’s directive, urging stakeholders to expedite its implementation. Additionally, Mein encouraged exploring the feasibility of similar schemes for other state capitals in the region.
Addressing challenges in commissioning hydro projects, Mein urged project developers to adopt innovative and environmentally friendly designs in line with India’s non-fossil energy capacity targets. He commended Arunachal Pradesh for collaborating with NHPC, SIVN, and NEEPCO on 12 hydro projects, contributing significantly to the country’s clean energy goals.
Recognising the unique challenges of the region, including geographical constraints and adverse weather conditions, Mein affirmed the NERPC forum’s pivotal role in collective problem-solving.
He highlighted revamped initiatives in the distribution sector aimed at reducing technical and commercial losses, urging distribution companies and state governments to prioritise settling outstanding bills for sustainable business operations.
Mein also initiated the formation of a power ministers’ forum for the Northeast, aiming for effective resolution of power sector issues in the region.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The meeting led to vital decisions for the power sector’s expansion, guaranteeing a steady electricity supply and improving residents’ quality of life. Mein expressed gratitude for the Union Power Ministry’s full funding approval, covering 100% of costs for upgrading energy management systems across state load dispatch centers in the region.
This significant project, with an estimated budget of about Rs 350 crore per state, marks a substantial advancement in bolstering the region’s power infrastructure.
The meeting, organised and hosted by NTPC Ltd, was attended by power ministers from northeastern states, officers from central and state governments, and representatives from central and state power utilities.
Also Read | LPG transporters suspend indefinite strike, cooking gas supply to continue
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Collective efforts needed for sustainable power, says Dy CM
- What happens after net zero? The impacts will play out for decades
- Manipur: Vatican ambassador to India visits relief camp in Imphal
- Tripura BJP appoints “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal seats
- Manipur: Police rescue abducted student; 8 held
- Nagaland: Ahead of Hornbill finale, festival goers face traffic woes