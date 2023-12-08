Guwahati: It is not often that northeast residents, especially forest rangers, are celebrated for their role in the conservation efforts of India. This makes the achievements of Bunty Tao, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, even more amazing. Tao took over as the President of the Rangers Federation of Asia, which met between December 5 and 8 and saw 146 participants from 20 countries, including 89 active rangers.

A quarter (25%) of participants were women, and 30% identified as indigenous peoples or local community members.

“I am a man born in the Eastern Himalayas to unlettered parents. It would be challenging for me to attend to the diverse Asian landscape comprising marine habitats to the highest mountain peaks and seek support and togetherness from all the rangers,” said Tao, a forest ranger at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary, established in 1989, is India’s 50th Tiger reserve.

Tao, 51, has been working with the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department for the last 30 years and has been connected to the International Rangers Forum since 2019, representing India as an Indigenous Ranger.

Tao also thanked the Assam Forest Department and Guwahati-based wildlife NGO Aaranyak for making things happen.

The First Asian Ranger Forum (ARF) ended with a clarion call to the international community and governments to strive for an inclusive ranger workforce, crucial to protecting global biodiversity at this critical juncture.

Recognising that Asia is home to 70% of the world’s indigenous people and understanding the crucial role indigenous people, local communities, women and other under-represented groups play in effective protected and conserved area management, the ARF in its Guwahati Declaration underlined the pressing need to improve access to equal opportunity ranger employment without prejudice or any form of discrimination; put in place anti-discrimination training, policies and monitoring systems that are communicated and enforced throughout all levels of the ranger workforce.

“Asia is a highly biodiverse region,” the Guwahati declaration says, adding: “yet it has lost half of its natural capital in the last 50 years alone. Rangers serve as critical biodiversity guardians, safeguarding Asia’s rich wildlife and ecosystems and enabling the achievement of the Global Biodiversity Framework’s; target of effectively conserving and managing 30% of the planet’s land mass, oceans, coastal areas and inland waters by 2030 (30 by 30).”

“Despite their critical importance, rangers are often under-trained, under-recognized and under-equipped. To achieve 30 by 30, the world must rapidly scale up both the number of rangers and the management effectiveness of existing and future protected and conserved areas. Given its size and ecological importance, Asia will play a pivotal role in determining whether this global target is met,” the declaration added.

Addressing the closing function of the ARF, MK Yadava, IFS, PCCF and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Assam hailed the Forest Rangers for their tireless efforts for conservation around the world and emphasised bringing forward their conservation success stories.

Chris Galliers, President of the International Ranger Federation announced the newly-elected committee of Ranger Federation of Asia that has Bunty Tao, India, as President and Manav Khadka of Nepal as Vice President, Hanera Aisha as Secretary, Srinath Bhandara as South Asia Representative and Peeranuch Dulkul Kappelle as South East Asia Representative.

