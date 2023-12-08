Donation demands forced MoRTH office out of Arunachal: Ministry

Itanagar: In an embarrassing moment for the state, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has stated that one of the major factors contributing to the relocation of its regional office from Itanagar to Tezpur in Assam was influenced by persistent financial demands by various unions, associations and similar groups within Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the MoRTH, these entities purportedly sought funds under the guise of “donations”, causing disruptions and hindering day-to-day operations.

The ministry’s remarks follow a representation submitted to its public grievances cell by All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) president, Nabam Akin Hina, who had emphasised the inconvenience and increased expenses faced by contractors dealing with official matters and bill-related issues at the Tezpur location.

The geographical distance of approximately 250 kilometers from Itanagar to Tezpur was highlighted as a practical challenge by Hina, making it strenuous and costly for contractors to address even minor official or bill-related tasks.

In response, the ministry clarified that it had initially established a regional office in Itanagar in 2008 to oversee MoRTH’s activities in Arunachal Pradesh. However, due to “law and order concerns” in the state, the office was relocated to Tezpur, Assam, in January 2016.

“There are various unions, associations and other such groups in the state which demand money in the name of donations. Persons from such groups regularly visit office in groups and interfere with the day to day work. This leads to unnecessary delay in delivering the official services. Due to such unfortunate incidents, the ministry decided to shift the office to Tezpur,” the superintending engineer of the regional office said in his reply.

The AACWA has, meanwhile, urged the youth of the state to refrain from approaching central offices, state offices, and business establishments for unnecessary issues under the guise of seeking donations or financial assistance.

Furthermore, it has also urged the state government and members of parliament to address this concern at their respective levels and advocate for the prompt relocation of the MoRTH’s regional office from its current location.

“This move is deemed essential as the designated position holds particular significance for the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the association said.

