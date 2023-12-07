Arunachal: 5 hydro projects in Shi-Yomi district, says CM Khandu

Itanagar: The Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh is poised to witness the implementation of five hydropower projects boasting a cumulative installed capacity of 2,626 MW, said Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Emphasising the challenging terrains and topography of the region, Khandu underscored the need to transform these challenges into opportunities, citing hydropower as a viable avenue.

These five projects, situated across four locations, will be executed by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), a government enterprise of India.

Departing from previous arrangements with private companies, Khandu clarified that the decision to engage NEEPCO was driven by the agency’s trustworthiness, expertise, and the backing of the central government.

The district headquarters in Tato will host two of the hydropower projects, with capacities of 700 MW and 186 MW, respectively. Additionally, three other projects are earmarked for Heo (240 MW), Naying (1,000 MW) and Hirong (500 MW).

Addressing a gathering during the Podi Barbi festival of the Bokar (Adi) community in Monigong, Khandu urged the residents of the district to collaborate with the executing agencies, assuring that the entire state stands to benefit from these projects, receiving a 12% share of free power.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Shi-Yomi district would specifically receive a 2 per cent share.

“Our objective is the development of our villages. The more the state government earns, the more we invest in developmental projects,” Khandu said. He further revealed the substantial growth in the state’s revenue, surging from Rs 900 crore in 2016 to an impressive Rs 3,500 crore in 2023, attributing this success to the government’s strategic reforms.

