NE is future of sports in India: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Kohima: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu during his visit to Nagaland hailed Northeast India as the sporting hub of the future.

Speaking at the 16th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship held at Chiechama Amphitheatre, about 27 km from Kohima, on Monday, Khandu pointed out how the region has been witnessing the growth of athletes at national and international competitions.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He stressed the need for solidarity among the Northeastern States and advocated for collective action to drive the region’s development forward.

Khandu highlighted the North East’s rich diversity, acknowledging that each community faces unique challenges while also possessing distinct opportunities.

He said that the leaders of the region are working together to put out a collective voice to ensure that there is development and prosperity in the region.

The CM also said that the Hornbill festival has witnessed a transformative change as compared to the last time he visited the state. He praised his counterpart, the chief minister of Nagaland for his leadership.

On the other hand, Nagaland chief minister, Neiphiu Rio thanked Khandu for visiting the state and gracing the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rio explained that the decision to move the annual Hornbill wrestling championship from Kisama to Chiechama was driven by concerns about traffic congestion and parking availability at the Naga heritage village.

Emphasising the festival’s expanding scale, Rio appealed for increased support to sustain its vibrant spirit.

He also assured that the deliberations will be made to take forward the promotion of the Naga wrestling.

Special guests during the event were, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh-Passang D. Sona, member of parliament, Rajya Sabha-Sushmita Dev, former Indian football captain-Bhaichung Bhutia, advisor, Industries GON-Hekani Jakhalu, Founder, and commissioner of Income Tax-Gaina Kamai (IRS).

Earlier, welcome address was delivered by advisor to CM, Abu Metha while NWA president Dr Hiabe Zeliang delivered the president’s address.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The programme was chaired by NWA vice president, Dr Dietho Koza and invocation was pronounced by Chiechama Baptist Church pastor, Rev Soneiu Metha.

A traditional number was presented by Keneilezo and party NWA joint secretary, Amos Pame administered the oath to the wrestlers.

Also Read | Arunachal will train players to defeat China in Wushu, says CM Khandu

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









