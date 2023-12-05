NE is future of sports in India: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Kohima: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu during his visit to Nagaland hailed Northeast India as the sporting hub of the future.
Speaking at the 16th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship held at Chiechama Amphitheatre, about 27 km from Kohima, on Monday, Khandu pointed out how the region has been witnessing the growth of athletes at national and international competitions.
He stressed the need for solidarity among the Northeastern States and advocated for collective action to drive the region’s development forward.
Khandu highlighted the North East’s rich diversity, acknowledging that each community faces unique challenges while also possessing distinct opportunities.
He said that the leaders of the region are working together to put out a collective voice to ensure that there is development and prosperity in the region.
The CM also said that the Hornbill festival has witnessed a transformative change as compared to the last time he visited the state. He praised his counterpart, the chief minister of Nagaland for his leadership.
On the other hand, Nagaland chief minister, Neiphiu Rio thanked Khandu for visiting the state and gracing the occasion.
Rio explained that the decision to move the annual Hornbill wrestling championship from Kisama to Chiechama was driven by concerns about traffic congestion and parking availability at the Naga heritage village.
Emphasising the festival’s expanding scale, Rio appealed for increased support to sustain its vibrant spirit.
He also assured that the deliberations will be made to take forward the promotion of the Naga wrestling.
Special guests during the event were, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh-Passang D. Sona, member of parliament, Rajya Sabha-Sushmita Dev, former Indian football captain-Bhaichung Bhutia, advisor, Industries GON-Hekani Jakhalu, Founder, and commissioner of Income Tax-Gaina Kamai (IRS).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier, welcome address was delivered by advisor to CM, Abu Metha while NWA president Dr Hiabe Zeliang delivered the president’s address.
The programme was chaired by NWA vice president, Dr Dietho Koza and invocation was pronounced by Chiechama Baptist Church pastor, Rev Soneiu Metha.
A traditional number was presented by Keneilezo and party NWA joint secretary, Amos Pame administered the oath to the wrestlers.
Also Read | Arunachal will train players to defeat China in Wushu, says CM Khandu
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya woman ranger wins Van Durga award
- Meghalaya: British Asian Trust official inaugurates solar fence in Garo Hills
- How Nagaland’s youngest tribe, the Tikhirs, are celebrating Hornbill Festival
- Despite CM’s appeal, BJP workers on rampage: Tripura Cong chief
- Arunachal: 5 hydro projects in Shi-Yomi district, says CM Khandu
- ‘The One I Love’: An odd, thought-provoking romantic fantasy film