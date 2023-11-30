Arunachal: Viral video of ragging brings similar incident to light

Itanagar: In a distressing development, reports of ragging and physical assaults at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) came to light after a viral video circulated online.
Promptly addressing the situation, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), along with concerned parents and law enforcement, swiftly arrived at the campus to ascertain the facts.
AAPSU’s sports secretary, Zentle Mosu, clarified that after a thorough investigation, it was confirmed that the viral video did not originate from SLSA. However, it was revealed that a similar incident transpired within the academy’s hostel premises.
According to student accounts, senior students allegedly subjected juniors to physical assault in the absence of the Hostel Warden, resulting in serious injuries.
“We have engaged with the director of sports, urging a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. AAPSU intends to seek intervention from higher authorities, given that such incidents are reportedly not uncommon at SLSA. We demand a thorough investigation into the incident,” said Mosu.
Expressing concern, sports director, Tadar Apa, assured a proper investigation, emphasizing that appropriate action will be taken against any students or staff found culpable.
He noted that the affected students had not reported such incidents to the school principal or their coaches earlier, despite advisories to do so.
“We have consistently advised them to report complaints to prevent such incidents,” he said.
Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) superintendent of police, Rohit Rajbir Singh, also confirmed that the circulated video did not originate from SLSA.
“The police are actively working to trace the source of the video, with a dedicated team already on-site at SLSA to investigate the matter,” he said in a video statement earlier today.
The SP urged the public to refrain from sharing the video, emphasizing its unrelated nature to SLSA.
Simultaneously, the parents have urged SLSA authorities to expel all involved students and take further serious action against them.
The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), in response to the viral video, has written to the member secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Child Welfare Committee.
In the letter, APWWS president, Kani Nada Maling expressed deep shock, urging authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry and prioritize the child’s well-being and safety.
Maling called for immediate intervention and a comprehensive investigation into bullying at SLSA, underscoring that the incident might not have come to light without the viral video.
She appealed to the sports academy to promptly establish a committee to investigate the hostel incident and take necessary action, ensuring prevention of similar incidents in the future.
Maling highlighted the prevalence of such incidents in school hostels and urged all school authorities to treat this incident as an eye-opener.
Additionally, Maling questioned the government’s delay in reconstituting the Arunachal Pradesh State Committee for the Protection of Child Rights, calling for its expedited reconstitution.
