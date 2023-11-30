Arunachal: US Ambassador to India inaugurates War Museum

Pasighat: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu jointly inaugurated ‘The Hump WWII Museum’ at the centurion town of Pasighat in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The museum, a second of its kind in Asia, is dedicated to the fallen airmen of the Allied forces during World War II, here.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Garcetti, in his address during the ceremony, elevated the occasion beyond a mere historical marker.

“We come here today not just to mark history but to make history. To see the ways with which each one of us is called not just to witness the past but to do something to change the future,” he said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Garcetti extended his thanks to the Indian and Arunachal Pradesh Government and the dedicated museum team under the leadership of its director Oken Tayeng.

He underscored that ‘The Hump’ is not only a gift to Arunachal but a gesture to India and the global community, already standing as a world-class museum that bridges the geographical gap between India and the United States.

Emphasising the enduring friendship between the United States and India, Garcetti revealed recent high-level talks between NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and top Indian space officials. “These discussions aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in innovation and research, particularly in the realms of human exploration and Earth science,” the US ambassador said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He further disclosed NASA’s plan to facilitate Indian participation in space exploration from its US station later this year.

Garcetti also acknowledged the historical ties between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the US during World War II. Stressing the importance of shared “human values,” he called upon the global community to recognize and respect India’s borders.

Chief Minister Khandu warmly welcomed Ambassador Garcetti and his delegation, framing ‘The Hump’ as a heartfelt tribute from the people of Arunachal to the fallen heroes of World War II. Khandu emphasised the museum’s pivotal role in preserving history and instilling in the younger generation an abiding appreciation for the courage of the Allied forces who traversed ‘The Hump’ to defend democracy and freedom.

Highlighting the historical significance, Khandu disclosed the existence of approximately 30 locations, believed to contain remnants of WWII aircraft.

He urged Ambassador Garcetti to facilitate exploration, assuring the full support of the state government in this noble endeavor. The chief minister commended Oken Tayeng and his dedicated team for transforming the vision of ‘The Hump’ into a tangible reality.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

‘The Hump’ historically refers to the air route from Assam to Yunnan in China, fraught with challenging terrain. From 1942 to 1945, military aircraft braved this route to transport crucial supplies.

The region still echoes with the remnants of unaccounted-for US airmen, prompting efforts by the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2016-17 to locate approximately 400 missing airmen in the Himalayan Mountains of Northeast India.

The museum stands as a poignant testament to their valor and sacrifice.

Also Read | Far from home? Chinese stream frog discovered in Arunachal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









