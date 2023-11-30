Arunachal: 7 members of a family arrested for revenge murder in Seppa

Seppa: The East Kameng district police have apprehended seven individuals involved in the murder of Deva Taku, following an exhaustive month-long investigation.
Taku’s lifeless body was discovered near Forest Colony, Type-III, on October 30.
The deceased, who was recently cleared of a murder charge, had served time for accidentally causing a fatal injury to Tokpar Tana during a boxing class in the Pakke Kessang district in June 2023. However, he was subsequently acquitted and released from custody.
In a disturbing turn of events, Taje Tana, the father of the deceased, orchestrated a murder plot in retaliation for Tokpar Tana’s death. Collaborating in this heinous act were other family members, including Yangu Tana (Tokpar’s mother), Byate Tana, Maya Sangchoju, Janu Tana, Tajik Nabam, and Jamesh Tana.
East Kameng SP, Kamdam Sikom, disclosed to the media on Wednesday that an anonymous tip led the police to the body near Forest Colony, Seppa.
Initially unidentified, a suo moto case (SPA/PS/Case No.106/23 U/S 302/201 IPC) was registered, and the body was later identified by the deceased’s mother and younger brother. The victim hailed from Kakukao Village and had previously unintentionally caused fatal harm to Tokpar Tana.
“Suspecting a revenge killing, a special investigation team was assembled. Technical analysis of CCTV footage and the deceased’s mobile phone implicated Maya Sangchoju, the wife of Janu Tana, Tokpar’s uncle,” the SP said.
According to Sikom, Maya Sangchoju was captured on CCTV walking with the deceased during the incident. Further analysis disclosed that Maya, the deceased, and two other suspects, Janu Tana and Byate Tana, were present at the scene of the crime.
“Maya Sangchoju maintained constant contact with her husband Janu Tana during her time with the deceased, indicating a family conspiracy for murder,” Sikom added.
Subsequently, the police arrested Byate Tana, Taje Tana, and Tajik Nabam from Naharlagun on November 13. Tajik Nabam is a close relative of the accused.
“During interrogation, it was revealed that Janu Tana alias Atam Tana and his wife Maya Sangchoju had departed for Delhi after a five-day stay at Jamesh Tana’s residence in Doimukh. Acting on this information, both were apprehended on November 25, 2023,” SP Sikom said.
It was further disclosed that Janu alias Atam strategically employed his wife Maya, waiting nearly two months in Seppa to exact revenge for his deceased brother.
“All seven arrested individuals have confessed to their involvement, and the weapon used in the offense has been recovered in the presence of the Magistrate, along with other pertinent evidence,” the SP said.
