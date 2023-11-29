13 new hydel projects to boost Arunachal energy sector: Power minister

Itanagar: Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday announced that Arunachal Pradesh is set to benefit from 13 under-construction hydroelectric projects, collectively yielding a total generation capacity of 13,000 MW from these projects and attracting an investment of approximately Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The minister disclosed this information during his visit to the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project situated in the border region of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Singh underscored the significance of these hydroelectric projects for the state, citing the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and central public sector undertakings for the development of 13 projects, culminating in a hydroelectric capacity of 13,000 MW.

He emphasised that these projects are expected to infuse around Rs 1.4 lakh crore into the state, leading to a fourfold increase in per capita income while contributing clean power to the nation.

Expressing contentment with the progress of the Subansiri project, the minister noted the growing importance of hydel projects, particularly in achieving round-the-clock renewable energy, a goal that remains unattainable without a substantial hydro power component.

“While we have solar and wind too among renewables, round-the-clock renewable energy is not possible without hydro. Our hydro capacity is increasing,” he said.

Singh also addressed the need to harness the available hydro power capacity in the country more efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Today, our hydro power capacity is 47,000 MW, which is 35% of our available hydro power potential. Developed countries, however, have utilized around 70% – 80% of their available hydro potential,” he said.

Highlighting the surge in India’s power demand, Singh stated that the country’s power demand grew by 20% in the months of August, September, and October 2023 compared to the previous year.

He projected that India’s power demand would double by 2030, reaching approximately 3,000 billion units, and emphasized the need to rapidly augment power capacity to meet this escalating demand.

The union minister also shared insights into India’s power landscape, highlighting the remarkable progress made in addressing power deficits.

“Earlier, we were a power deficit nation, but the government has added power capacity of 1.9 lakh MW in the last nine and a half years,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Looking ahead, he revealed plans to add another 53,000 MW to under-construction thermal capacity to meet the projected power demand of 2030, affirming the government’s commitment to supplying power to states seeking additional capacity.

Also Read | Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, dozens of officers impacted

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









