Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, dozens of officers impacted

Itanagar: With parliamentary and assembly elections scheduled for early next year, the Arunachal Pradesh government has undertaken a significant reorganisation by effecting the transfer, posting, and re-allocation of 58 senior bureaucrats, effective immediately.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, through an order issued on Monday, conveyed that these changes align with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The reshuffling involves two IAS officers and 56 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers to enhance public convenience.

Health special secretary HP Vivek assumes the role of Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, while education special secretary Ira Singhal takes up the position of officer on special duty (OSD) to the state’s chief electoral officer.

Further promotions include Duly Kamduk, formerly joint secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will now serve as additional secretary of the board while B J Duia, previously joint secretary of Land Management and Consumer Affairs, has been promoted as the additional secretary of the department.

Deputy Resident Commissioner of Arunachal Bhavan in New Delhi, Sangeet Dubey, has been promoted to additional resident commissioner.

For awaiting postings, Rujjum Rakshap, a senior APCS officer, assumes the role of Lower Siang deputy commissioner, while Itanagar Capital Region additional deputy commissioner, Jiken Bomjen, has been promoted to Papum Pare deputy commissioner.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner, Cheechung Chukhu, has been transferred to serve as DC Pakke Kessang.

The order also designates Starlie Jamoh, additional deputy commissioner of Tuting, as the new civil aviation director.

Additionally, 49 APCS officers have undergone transfers and postings across various districts and departments.

