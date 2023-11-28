Arunachal: Three athletes to compete at 20th World Pencak Silat C'hip

Itanagar: Three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have secured their positions to represent India at the 20th World Pencak Silat Championship. The event is scheduled to be held in Singapore from December 27 to 31 next.

The selected athletes namely, Tap Menia, Damsap Tungi and P Nobin Jomoh displayed exceptional prowess in their respective weight categories in the selection trials conducted by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation in Patna, Bihar, on Monday.

The trio promise to be formidable contenders on the global stage.

While Menia will be competing in the 50kg lightweight division, Tungi will look to earn the top spot in the 55 kg middleweight category.

Jomoh will be representing India in the 90 kg heavyweight category.

The 20th World Pencak Silat Championship is a pinnacle event that will draw competitors from across the globe, providing a platform for these athletes to showcase the rich tradition of Pencak Silat.

The trio from Arunachal Pradesh have expressed gratitude to the Indian Pencak Silat Federation for the opportunity and pledged to bring honor to the nation on the international stage.

Pencak Silat stands as a distinctive sport within the realm of Indonesian martial arts, comprising various categories such as Tanding (Fight), Tungal (Single), Regu (Group), Ganda (Demi Fight) and Solo events.

Its competitive nature extends to official national and international platforms, including prestigious events such as the Asian Games, Asian Martial Arts Games, Youth Games, Asian Beach Games, Indian University Games and national games.

