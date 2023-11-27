Arunachal athletes win 10 medals at All Indian National Pencak Silat C'ship

Itanagar: Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh showcased exceptional prowess at the recently concluded 11th Sub Juniors and Juniors All Indian National Pencak Silat Championship in Patna, Bihar, held from November 23 to 26.

Competing under the banner of Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association (APPSA), the state’s rising stars secured an impressive total of 10 medals, comprising 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze, highlighting the depth of athletic talent within the state. Noteworthy gold medalists were Goter Karlo, Masa Kamchi, and Sangjo Lingfa, while Sartam Tara, Lucky Tungi, and Tero Singhi earned silver medals for Arunachal.

Bronze medals were claimed by Meta Pao, Yago Tajo, Kipa Kamta, and Meko Liyak, further solidifying Arunachal’s success in the competition.

APPSA’s crucial role in fostering talent, offering steadfast support and guidance, has been key to the athletes’ notable success at the national level.

The Arunachal contingent and APPSA have expressed gratitude to the championship organisers for providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills.

“The APPSA acknowledges the organisers’ commitment to promoting sports and fostering healthy competition, emphasising the noteworthy contribution of such initiatives to the overall development of sports in the region,” the association said in a statement on Sunday.

Pencak Silat stands as a distinctive sport within the realm of Indonesian martial arts, comprising various categories such as Tanding (Fight), Tungal (Single), Regu (Group), Ganda (Demi Fight) and Solo events. Its competitive nature extends to official national and international platforms, including prestigious events such as the Asian Games, Asian Martial Arts Games, Youth Games, Asian Beach Games, Indian University Games and national games.

