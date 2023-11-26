NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh win award at Tenth India Rivers Week

Guwahati: The tenth edition of the India Rivers Week, inaugurated at BAIF, Pune, witnessed the recognition of exemplary contributions to river conservation, with the annual Bhagirath Prayas Samman (BPS) award and the Anupam Mishra Medal (AMM) being bestowed upon deserving recipients.

The Bhagirath Prayas Samman, an award recognizing unsung heroes in river conservation, was jointly awarded to Bhanu Tatak and Dibang Resistance, both actively engaged in the conservation efforts of the Dibang River Basin in Arunachal Pradesh.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The award ceremony, held on November 25, 2023, honored their dedicated work in bringing together communities to protect the rich ecosystems and cultures of the upper Brahmaputra.

The BPS award citation highlighted the crucial role played by the Dibang River and its tributaries in supporting one of the most biodiverse landscapes in India. The ongoing relations between indigenous communities and these rivers have sustained prosperity and well-being downstream in the valleys of Assam for millennia. The award recognized the relentless efforts of Dibang Resistance, particularly in opposing the threat posed by mega hydropower dams proposed on the Dibang River, a major Brahmaputra tributary.

Bhanu Tatak, recognized as the voice of Dibang, was praised for her use of artistic and research skills in the fight for transparency and community control over projects that could potentially harm local communities and their ecology. The citation commended the group’s commitment to democratic decision-making through non-violent protests, raising awareness, and utilizing legal avenues to protect the Dibang Basin.

The BPS award, accompanied by a citation, a shawl, and a cash component of Rs 60,000, aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the heroic persistence of Dibang Resistance and the inspiring dedication of Bhanu Tatak.

In addition to the BPS award, the Anupam Mishra Medal for exemplary media work for the cause of rivers was awarded to Swapan Kumar Bhowmick of Nadia, West Bengal. His work, initiated in 1977, earned him this prestigious recognition. The award, presented by well-known ecologist Prof Madhav Gadgil, included a citation, a shawl, and a medal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The jury for both awards comprised Shri Shashi Shekhar (Chairman, former Secretary, Union Ministry of Water Resources), Prof Amita Baviskar, Dr. S Janakrajan, S Vishwanath, Abhilash Khandekar, and Himanshu Thakkar.

Also Read | Teesta Dam breach: Disregard for green norms, irregularities in focus

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









