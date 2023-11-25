Arunachal CM assures action against erring officials in edu scam

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, has assured to take decisive action against government officials implicated in the forged appointment scam within the education department.

The chief minister’s assurance comes in the wake of the recent termination of more than 250 staff, including primary teachers, trained graduate teachers, lower division clerks, upper division clerks, and multi-tasking staff from various districts, by the education department.

In response to inquiries from journalists here on Friday, Khandu reiterated his government’s strong stance against corruption during his tenure.

“I have consistently emphasized that corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and those involved will face consequences. Officials entangled in the scam will be subjected to penalties,” he stated.

Recognizing the substantial workforce in the education department, the chief minister highlighted that standard recruitment for vacant positions typically occurs through the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) or the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

“However, some officials deviated from established norms, manipulating positions within the department. Those implicated in the scam will face repercussions, and justice will prevail,” reassured Khandu.

Regarding the recent representation from the Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee urging action on its 12-point demands related to the APPSC job scam, Khandu explained that he had not yet had the opportunity to review the representation due to an ongoing official tour.

“I am currently on an official tour, but I will certainly examine their representation upon returning to the office,” he assured.

On November 16, the education department terminated over 250 staff, citing violations of appointment norms. The termination order, approved by the Commissioner of Education, disclosed that the affected personnel secured their positions through the submission of forged and fabricated appointment orders.

In response to these irregularities, an inquiry committee was expeditiously formed to scrutinize the appointments. After a thorough examination of relevant records, the committee determined that the alleged appointment orders had never been officially issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education.

The terminated staff is dispersed across various districts, with Siang being the most affected with 102 terminations, followed by 72 in Changlang and 26 in Anjaw.

Other affected districts include Kurung Kumey (6), Itanagar Capital Region (3), Upper Siang (1), East Siang (18), Longding (10), Tirap (2), Upper Subansiri (8), Lohit (4), Lower Siang (4) and West Siang (1).

