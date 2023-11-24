Arunachal: Over 250 education dept employees dismissed

Itanagar: The education department in Arunachal Pradesh has implemented a significant measure by dismissing over 250 employees, including Primary Trained Teachers (PRTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Upper Division Clerks (UDCs), Lower Division Clerks (LDCs), and Multi-Task Staff (MTS) currently serving under the deputy directors of secondary education (DDSEs) in various districts of the state.

Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak issued the termination orders, citing serious violations of departmental protocols by the affected individuals.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The orders, dated November 16, revealed that “a significant number of PRTs, TGTs, UDCs, LDCs, and MTS had secured their positions by presenting appointment orders that were later discovered to be fraudulent.” The impropriety was particularly noted in the education department.

In response to these irregularities, an inquiry committee was formed to scrutinise the appointments. Following an extensive examination of relevant records, the committee determined that the appointment orders had never been officially issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education.

Consequently, the education department has nullified the appointment orders for the PRTs, TGTs, UDCs, LDCs, and MTS. Immediate termination has been enforced, and the deputy commissioners of the respective districts have been tasked with communicating these orders to the affected appointees.

According to the order, 72 individuals have been terminated in Changlang district, followed by 26 in Anjaw, 6 in Kurung Kumey, 1 in West Siang, and 3 in the Itanagar Capital Region. One staff working under the DDSE in Upper Siang district, 18 in East Siang, 10 in Longding, 2 in Tirap, and 8 in Upper Subansiri have also been terminated.

The Lohit and Lower Siang districts saw a total of 8 individuals each being terminated, while the Siang district had the largest total of 101 people terminated by the education commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal CM condemns influence of money in elections

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









