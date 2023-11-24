Arunachal: CM Khandu assures infrastructural development in Lab-le, Payeng

Payeng: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu officially announced the establishment of a new administrative circle, Lab-le, on Thursday, carved out of the existing Payeng circle in the Upper Subansiri district. The decision had been long overdue.
Speaking at a meeting held in Kublong village under the Taliha Assembly Constituency, Khandu openly acknowledged the slow pace of infrastructural development in the Payeng administrative circle, which was established back in 1999.
“This is my maiden visit to the Payeng circle, and I acknowledge that it has not developed as it should have, given its status as one of the oldest administrative circles of the state government. Perhaps there was a lack of proper planning, or maybe the political will at the highest level was not as robust. But I assure you, this will change,” he admitted.
In response to concerns raised by Tara Payeng, the first Tagin MLA and a key figure in the creation of the circle headquarters, Khandu empathetically recognised the sentiments regarding the underdevelopment of the region.
He assured Payeng that transformative change would be witnessed in the area in the coming years.
“Every public representative’s heart beats for his or her constituency. Payengji, the first MLA of the region, has the right to resent the lack of development in the area he represented in the legislative assembly. May God give you good health and witness the change you always wanted,” Khandu said.
The chief minister emphasised that his foremost commitment is to provide essential infrastructure and manpower to both the existing Payeng circle and the newly announced Lab-le.
“PM Modi’s outlook towards the North East is entirely different. Today, no policy, programme, or budget is formulated without the inclusion of the Northeast. The difference it has made can be seen,” he stated.
With the upcoming assembly elections approaching, Khandu appealed for support and cooperation from the people to sustain the accelerated pace of development across the state.
“We have a blueprint ready to take our beloved state onto a fast-paced developmental trajectory once the impending elections are concluded,” he mentioned.
Addressing concerns outlined in various memoranda submitted by locals, the chief minister assured that all genuine demands would be met by the state government in a phased manner.
Meanwhile, in the presence of four Upper Subansiri legislators and dignitaries, Khandu inaugurated various projects, such as infrastructure for Taliha Government Secondary School, a Taliha stadium, a Bogne to Lepajaring road, an Inspection Bungalow at Kodak, a circle office building, CO residential quarter in Taliha, and the enhancement of Taliha water supply and PMGSY roads from Noh bridge to Papa, Taliha to Duchok, Tajina bridge to Ramsing, and Tajina bridge to Baring.
