Arunachal CM condemns influence of money in elections

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday asserted that his government has adopted a firm stance against corruption, particularly condemning the influence of money in elections.

Addressing the Mega Alpkalin Vistarak training programme of the state BJP at the D K Convention Hall, Khandu emphasised the importance of instilling an anti-money culture at the grassroots level. He underscored the necessity to eliminate financial practices during elections and urged citizens to promote these values within their households.

Commending state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, state general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra, and their team for organising the extensive training programme, the chief minister expressed confidence that this initiative would strengthen the party in the state and raise awareness about government achievements.

Highlighting BJP’s role in state development, Khandu urged youths to join and strengthen the government for progress, crediting PM Modi’s dynamic leadership. Emphasising a lapse in public recognition of developmental activities, he urges Alpkalin and state Vistaraks to observe and report efforts at the grassroots level, motivating youth to join with constant awareness.

Wahge underscored the Pema Khandu government’s seven-year achievements, stressing the need to disseminate them at the grassroots level and recognising dedicated party workers.

Mishra detailed the duties of BJP workers in different assembly constituencies and encouraged Alpkalin Vistaraks to review the impact of recent training. He applauded the initiative of organising 107 episodes of Sarva Adhik Mann Ki Baat and urged everyone to listen to the same on November 26.

State BJP general secretary, Nalong Mize, provided insights into the organisation of Mega Alpkalin Vistarak Yojana, noting the success of the 300 Vistarak initiative in July 2023. He highlighted the selection process, including the inclusion of 33% women from every assembly constituency.

Advisor to the chief minister, Dr. Tongor Tapak, shared experiences and struggles faced during the organisation of various party activities, suggesting the introduction of a Best Alpkalin Vistarak award to boost morale.

Dr. Tapak’s counterpart Tai Tagak elaborated on the profile of Late PB Acharya, the former Governor of Arunachal, and his initiatives for the welfare of the state’s people.

Other notable speakers included party general secretary Tadar Niglar and Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries vice-chairman Board Dugh Saha, while BJP national general secretary (organisation) B. L. Santosh participated in the meeting via video conference.

