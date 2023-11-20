Arunachal: Over 30 designers join 6th edition of NEIFW at Koro Happa River Island

Itanagar: The sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week (NEIFW) has commenced at the scenic Koro Happa River Island in Jollang, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The event serves as a tribute to artisans, showcasing the talents of more than 30 designers and weavers over the three-day fashion extravaganza that began on November 18.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the chief guest at the event, along with state MLA and event chief patron Techi Kaso, Tripura minister Bikash Debbarma, and other guests graced the festival’s inaugural ceremony.
Yana Ngoba Chakpu, the designer and CEO, shared that the three-day event would spotlight over 30 designers and artisans. Organised by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated to promoting awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, the fashion extravaganza aims to celebrate the rich artistic tapestry of the region.
The fashion sequence on November 20 kicks off with a special showcase by Gleam Dive featuring designs from Arunachal Pradesh, followed by Assam’s Dimasa weaver Ritu Daulagaphu. Designer Metam Veo, folk musician Warklung Phu Ningding, and specially-abled artisans and weavers presenting Sawabalambi’s sequence will captivate the audience.
Other segments include designs by Neeta Sidisow, a performance by Apatani folk singer Tapi Uka, showcasing Hibu Ollo Budhi’s creations. Talented designer-duo Nang Watika Mantaw and Nang Wenika Namchoom will showcase Khamti weaves, followed by Leeza Bagra. Arunachal Idol-fame singer Markio Tanaldo will deliver a thrilling performance, leading to the final presentation by designer Rupa Rebe, featuring Rubaru Mr India and Mr Arunachal 2023 as the showstoppers.
Chairman of One Arunachal, Joram Tat, emphasised the event’s goal of identifying artisan role models, advocating for their skills, and providing a platform to showcase their unique talents.
