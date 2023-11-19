MTB Tawang Challenge concludes, highlighting cycling in Arunachal

Tawang: The 6th edition of the Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Tawang Challenge commenced against the breathtaking backdrop of Tawang‘s picturesque landscapes, solidifying its position as a key event on the national cycling calendar. Over two days, cyclists from various states and even from across borders showcased their enthusiasm.

The inauguration, attended by notable figures including Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) president and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangi Darang, and Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Secretary-General Maninder Pal Singh, set the stage for an exhilarating competition.

Mithi, in his address, emphasised the potential of cycling in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting its ability to positively impact tourism and shedding light on the region’s exceptional cycling tracks suitable for both national and international competitions. He shared positive discussions with the Chief Minister, expressing optimism about Arunachal’s future leadership in sports events at both regional and national levels.

The Organising Chairman of MTB Tawang, Taka Tamut, a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Award, underscored the significance of the event. Coordinated by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with ACA and CFI, the competition attracted 32 riders, including participants from Nepal.

The first day featured three categories: Boys XCO – Mass Start, Girls XCO – Mass Start, and Boys (junior) Time Trial events, covering a challenging distance of 3.8 km.

Expressing gratitude to CFI and local authorities for their support, Tamut lauded the growing enthusiasm for cycling events in Arunachal Pradesh. Singh, the CFI secretary-general, echoed the sentiments of the dignitaries, recognising the state’s potential in adventure sports like cycling and pledging full support from CFI for the promotion and growth of cycling sports in the region.

As the wheels spun and the dust settled, victors emerged in various categories. Ronel Kundrakpam, Shiven, and Ashis Sherpa triumphed in the Boys’ XCO event, while Phyrnai Kyndait, Urbasin Haomom, and Lawankordor Swer claimed victory in the Girls’ XCO event. The Junior Boys’ Time Trial event saw champions in Dip Sagar Tamang, Thotmachan Awungshi, and Nima Sherpa.

The event was graced by the presence of notable guests, including Youth Affairs director Ramesh Linngi, ACA general secretary Tadar Gunu, and vice-president Wangdi Khirmey, adding to the grandeur of the MTB Tawang Challenge. This event not only celebrated the spirit of competitive cycling but also highlighted the potential of Arunachal Pradesh as a hub for adventure sports on the national stage.

