Arunachal: Jawan and village boy injured in accidental cross-firing incident

Itanagar: On Friday evening, an accidental cross-firing in Injan village, Changlang district, left an Assam Rifles (AR) jawan and a village boy injured. The incident occurred during an outing for fishing, leading to an unforeseen exchange of gunfire.

According to sources within the Changlang police, three boys from Injan village—Khamwang Hakhi, Reylom Longri, and Lemong Longri—had gone fishing upstream of the Remi River at around 4:30 pm. Carrying a muzzle-loading gun, Hakhi had joined his friends armed with a converter for fishing purposes.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As reported by the Arunachal Times, upon reaching the river and preparing to fish, Hakhi noticed a shining object on the opposite bank and fired in its direction. To their surprise, there was retaliatory firing from the opposite direction.

It was later revealed that a column of the 11th Assam Rifles was present in the area, and one of its personnel, Riflemen Vikash Kumar, sustained a gunshot injury to his chest. Kumar was promptly evacuated to the military hospital for medical attention.

In the exchange, Lemong Longri, one of the boys from Injan village, suffered three bullet injuries to his leg. He was quickly taken to the Kharsang Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Reports suggest that the Assam Rifles had resorted to retaliatory firing, suspecting that they were being fired upon by militants in the area.

The incident prompted villagers and others to gather outside the AR camp in Kharsang, staging a protest around 9:30 pm. Police intervention was necessary to defuse the situation. Subsequently, a team from the Changlang police went to the location of the occurrence and recovered the gun from the river.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu proposes setting up ‘Writers’ Village’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









